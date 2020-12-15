BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stressed the need for women empowerment to fast track the process of revitalizing the nation’s economy.

The governor stated this at the maiden edition of the #Herconomy Conference and the third edition of #AGSTribe Annual Challenge held in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu who joined the conference virtually, lauded the efforts of the AGS Tribe in empowering women and expressed his commitment to support the initiatives of the community.

He hinted on the efforts of his administration to empower women in the state through a N4 billion fund set up to scale up over 200 women entrepreneurs.

The governor also pledged to support six of the finalists in ways that will guarantee a big boost to their businesses.

Also speaking, the wife of Ogun State Governor Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun who was the Special Guest of Honour asserted that women contribute more to the economy than their male counterparts, especially in the agricultural sector.

Mrs. Abiodun also emphasized on the need for training, exposure and access to funding for more women in Nigeria.

#AGSTribeMobile is Africa’s first socio-economic empowerment mobile application for women – a one-stop resource hub for professionals and entrepreneurs in Africa.

There have been many movements and advocacy efforts globally about achieving gender equality, promoting social inclusion and the practically empowering women in a largely patriarchal and male-dominated world.

However, since 2018, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, the Founder of the AGS Tribe and Entrepreneur has championed a support system for young women through a virtual community of female professionals and entrepreneurs.