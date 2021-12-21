Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday allayed the fears of the residents of Opebi/ Ojota axis, that the proposed road and bridge to link the two areas will not affect their properties as is being speculated.

Sanwo-Olu who stated this while unveiling a network of nine roads with bridges within Soluyi Community in Kosofe local government area disclosed that the Opebi /Ojota link road and bridge would be flagged off in January 2022.

He said: “We are going to flag-off the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge in January. We have awarded the job to Julius Berger and I want to assure you that no house would be demolished.

“The Right of Way for that road and the link bridge does not have any demolition. It is a swamp and we are going to be doing a bridge. The road and bridge will ease movement from Ikeja to Opebi and Ojota.”

The new network of roads commissioned by the governor include Aderemi Akeju Street, Okun Street, Femi Kufo Street, Brown Street, Adegbenro/Ganiyat Dawodu Street, Yetunde Street, Anipole Street and Sosanya Street all in Soluyi Community.

Sanwo-Olu in his address at the commissioning, congratulated members of the community and urged them to take full ownership of the roads which is a total of 2840 metres combined with the bridge.

He said the roads would enhance connectivity of the communities and promised to provide more social amenities in order to make life easier for the residents.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the delivery of the nine roads and bridges had helped in changing the narrative on issues of gridlocks and environmental challenges in the areas.

