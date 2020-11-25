BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of new Members of Lagos State Judicial Service Commission.

The government in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, explained that Mr. Governor’s approval of the new appointments, which is in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (As amended).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, their appointment was consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of the former members.

‘’Mr. Governor, through the Head of Service, thanked the outgoing members for their selfless service to Lagos State,’’ he said.

The statement noted that the new Commission members were appointed based on their qualification and depth of experience.

Constitutionally, the State Chief Judge serves as Chairman of the Judicial Service Commission.

The new members are, ‘’Honourable Justice Kazeem O. Alogba; Mr. Moyosore Jubril Onigbanjo SAN; Mr. Supo Ati-John; Mrs. Bamidele Akinyemi; Mr. Seinde Kareem.’’