Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved N750 million for the payment of health insurance premiums for 100,000 vulnerable and indigent residents of the state in line with the goal of ensuring universal health coverage for all.

The wife of the governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this yesterday at a town hall meeting with the beneficiaries of the health insurance equity fund organised by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) which is the agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that all residents have access to quality and affordable healthcare services through health insurance.

She said the equity fund which is funded through the one per cent set aside from the state’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) was to ensure that a sizeable proportion of the population who could not afford health insurance premiums due to a number of factors including economic status and physical disabilities were not left behind in accessing healthcare services as part of government’s social protection plan.

Represented by the wife of the commissioner for information and strategy, Mrs. Funmi Omotoso, she said the plan of the state government to promote the health of Lagosians had been anchored on health insurance, adding that huge investment has been expended in health insurance since the inception of the present administration.

“Through this effort, the government provides financial protection to the poor when they seek healthcare services to boost their purchasing capacities and stimulate economic growth. The Ilera Eko Equity Fund is part of the effort by the State government to provide social protection to the poor.

“Similar initiatives have also been launched including Maternal Infant Child Development and the Social Welfare Integrated Program Initiative (SWIPI). Most recently, Mr. Governor also launched an integrated social protection policy for the State government.

“Since the inception of this administration, Mr. Governor has approved the payment of over N750 million which has been used to pay the health insurance premiums of 100,000 residents of the State. In the short term, this has facilitated access to healthcare by a group of people who cannot afford to go to the hospital and, in the long term, will improve the health outcomes in the state,” the First Lady said.

She also said it was gratifying that all public servants in Lagos have been successfully onboarded on the Ilera Eko health scheme, while Lagos became the first state in Nigeria to commence health insurance regulations.