Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Lagosians that his administration would give priority attention to infrastructure development in the New Year.

Speaking after a Christmas day service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos on Saturday, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony, as well as obeying all the COVID protocol.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who took the old testament reading from Isaiah 9:2-7 during the holy communion service officiated by the Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, the Most Revd (Dr) Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, encouraged people to continually pray for Nigeria and the leadership of the country and various States.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who attended the Christmas Day Service with his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said: “My message to Lagosians this day is to say that the strength in our unity is stronger than any other things. We have all gone through a very difficult year. It has been a very tough one but the spirit of Lagos is the one that is propelling us and you can see the energy in the city. What it means is that it is a bright new day for all of us to shine. So, the Greater Lagos agenda is on course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of us should be grateful, hopeful but more importantly to hold ourselves. Let us believe that in unity we all can make great things happen. We should continue to live in peace and harmony and people should continue to obey all the COVID protocols.

“I want to let people know that next year will certainly bring the freshness of a lot of great things in infrastructure and all that we are aspiring for individually and collectively.

“We would certainly not take the peace we have in Lagos for granted and we would continue to pray for our country, pray for the leadership of the country and various states. Our churches and mosques should continue to pray for things that concern all of us.”

In his sermon, Most Revd Olumakaiye commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for good governance in Lagos State and for delivering the dividends of democracy to Lagosians in different sectors, noting that many parts of the state have turned to construction sites because of infrastructural development going on simultaneously.

ADVERTISEMENT