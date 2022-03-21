Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has broken the ground for the commencement of the construction of Oak Heights, the pinnacle of opulence and first of its kind in Eko Atlantic City.

The Oak Heights is projected as a colossal residential high-rise of 33 floors befitting the class of the affluent and flush; it is worthy to note that the Eko Atlantic City was the solution to the worrying challenge of the overflow of the Atlantic Ocean to shores of Victoria Island in Lagos more than a decade ago.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of The Oak Holdings, Mr. Olukayode Olusanya said the Oak Heights is designed to be the tallest residential building dotting the skylines of Eko Atlantic City. He said the development “echoes architectural magnificence in luxury buildings and finesse in real estate engineering.”

Olusanya added that, “The apartments boast of the opulence of fine spacious living where residents can enjoy about 50,000 square metres of expansive building area, 75-foot long pool, spa rooms with an ambience of ease, top of the line fitness centres, tranquil and lavishly appointed conference rooms, maisonettes and villas with suspended pools, apartments with generous living spaces and ultra-luxury finishes.”

He said the Oak Heights brings to life a new type of structure that perfectly embodies the 21st century age of technical ingenuity and extreme inequality, adding that the building represents a heady confluence of engineering prowess, architectural phenomenon and an unparalleled concentration of personal wealth.

He also introduced the evolved operational and management team; led by Engr Elie El-Rassi as the Chief Operations Officer; Engr Ali Hashie; Project Manager; who has built a minimum of 2 towers within the Eko Atlantic City.

Commenting, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Lagos state commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, encouraged private operators in the built environment to collaborate with the state government in bridging the housing deficit in Lagos.

He said the Lagos state government is building housing schemes as part of an effort to increase the housing stock in the state in fulfillment of its promise to provide decent houses to the citizenry on a continuous basis.

The governor said the state government is encouraging the private sector and also supporting individuals with a robust mortgage system.

According to him, in some of the housing schemes, the state government is encouraging the citizens to pay five percent of the cost of the building and move in, while the balance is defrayed over time.

He said, “We are set to commission not less than four housing schemes before the end of the year in line with our plans to increase the housing stock in the state. This is in the fulfillment of the promise made to the people that provision of decent housing will be a continuous activity.”

The event was witnessed by the Lead Pastor of Elevation Ministry, Godman Akinlabi; several captains of Industries ; including Mr Ernest Oji, Prince Adeyinka Ojora, Otunba Akeem Bolarinwa, Alh Munir Dantata and members of his immediate family as well as senior officials of the company and other well wishers, among others.