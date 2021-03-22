ADVERTISEMENT

BY ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called for more awareness, advocacy and improved care for women living with Endometriosis.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who made this call at the “Sisters’ Converge: An Endometriosis Conversation”, organised by the Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN), said Endometriosis is a progressive, chronic condition that affects the overall health, as well as the fertility of sufferers.

Despite the disturbing observation, the wife of the governor said little knowledge and understanding is being shared about the condition, adding that the need for women to make informed decisions in the management of their health and that of their family is paramount.

“It can be hard for people to understand the physical and mental pain it causes to sufferers. We need to encourage our women to always speak up in any of their health conditions and I implore our health institutions to create a support network for those living with the condition,” she added.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Nike Osa, however applauded the ESGN, led by its founder, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi for raising awareness of the condition in Nigeria and providing the needed support for women living with the condition.

The founder, ESGN, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, said Endometriosis is an incurable disease that is affecting about 176 million women and girls of reproductive age group globally.