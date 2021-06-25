Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned some upgraded and rehabilitated network of roads in parts of the state.

Advertisements





The road network comprising Thompson Road I and II, MacDonald/Lateef Jakande and Milverton roads were constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Sanwo-Olu thanked Julius Berger for the prompt delivery of the project. He said, “Thank you very much Julius Berger for keeping faith with your words. You promised to deliver and still keep the vegetation and beautifying trees of Ikoyi while you construct the intricate network of roads, and we all can testify that you have done just that. Indeed, I am happy you have kept the landmark you promised.

“I am happy too that within 12 months Julius Berger kept their words with the timeframe without distortion to the area. Thank you very much Julius Berger.”

Earlier in his goodwill message at the event, the managing director of Julius Berger, Engr Lars Richter said, “We are commissioning four roads constructed by Julius Berger in less than 11 months. It is a big investment and the company delivered the best standard. I am proud to state here that we see ourselves as partners in the development of Lagos. We look forward to more and stronger relationship with Lagos State government in the future. We congratulate and thank Lagos State government for this great achievement.”