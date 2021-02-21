BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over the crash of Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft King Air B350 aircraft, a military aircraft, in Abuja on Sunday.

The Governor also commiserated with families, friends and associates of the victims of the unfortunate crash.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his condolence in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Sunday.

He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the families they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.