Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on the Supreme Court verdict, which upheld his victory in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Committee on the Ondo State Gubernatorial election, also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress, as well as members of the party in Ondo and across the country on the victory.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the Supreme Court ruling as “validation of the people’s mandate”, saying that the election results announced by INEC were evident that Governor Akeredolu was validly elected by Ondo people.

He said: “As democrats, we must submit ourselves to the tenets of democracy, which include post -election litigation. Today’s judgement has put paid to all insinuations and doubts about the resounding victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“I therefore call on all lovers of democracy, especially the people of Ondo State to come together for a continuation of good governance and the developmental process of Ondo, started by Governor Akeredolu from his first term of office.”

“On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I congratulate my brother, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on his victory at the Supreme Court.” Sanwo-Olu said.