ADVERTISEMENT

BY BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwolu has said only 20 per cent of voters come out to vote anytime the country holds general elections, even as he said there is a need to cut the nation’s cost of governance.

He spoke at the premiere of “Unmasked: Leadership, Trust and the Covid-19 Pandemic in Nigeria” a documentary about Nigeria’s response to the pandemic.

Sanwolu, while speaking on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, noted that the crisis had opened up vulnerabilities in the country, adding that the Nigerian government and its people must learn from the lessons of the past year.

“Looking at all the things that Covid-19 has cost us, how are we preparing ourselves? The truth be told the structure of our governance system needs to change particularly the cost of governance. I am already working on it because you won’t find more than five or six vehicles in my convoy.

“We need to speak up and ask ourselves if we are ready to change. When it gets to election it is the same set of people that will come up and people don’t come out to vote and we end up having 20 percent out of 100 percent that will elect those that will govern.

“So, the change has to be about all of us. That is how the real change that will help us will come. Nobody wants a bridge in front of their house but they don’t want to stay in traffic, everyone wants change but won’t come out to vote. All these needs to change.’’