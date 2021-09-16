The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has extolled the competence and leadership style of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying he deserves a second tenure in office.

Speaking in an interview aired on Channels TV Gbajabiamila said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has positioned Lagos State on the path of growth, despite the state being hit by various crises in the past year.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu has been doing “good job” in governing Lagos, stressing that the governor must not be distracted on the assignment.

The lawmaker representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly added that Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to renew his mandate in the next general election, pointing that the governor’s performance in the last two years has surpassed expectations.

Gbajabiamila said: “The present Governor of Lagos State (Sanwo-Olu) is doing a good job. The fact that we had a one-term Governor at one time doesn’t mean it is going to be the same forever. This Governor is doing a good job under the current circumstances. It’s been a difficult time in his last two years and he has come out well. So, why should anyone upset the apple cart? I think he (Sanwo-Olu) is doing a good job.”

The speaker also cleared the air on his rumoured ambition to contest for the Lagos’ governorship seat in 2023, saying he had “no immediate plan” to contest.

He said the task before him as number four citizen in the country was enormous and tough enough for him to be distracted by the rumour.

Asked if he is nursing a governorship ambition, Gbajabiamila said: “That (question) provokes a smile. No, I don’t have any such plans and I don’t have any immediate plans. I have a job I am doing right now; it’s a very tough job. Sometimes, it’s the most difficult job and I say it to people in the world.

People don’t understand that, but this is not a forum I am going to break it down.

“I don’t want distractions. I am working as a Speaker of the House of Representatives with a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder right now. Any other thing would be a distraction. As for Lagos State Governorship? I have not even thought about it. Why? Because the present governor is doing a good job.”