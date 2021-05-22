The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate dissolution of the Lagos State University (LASU) governing council and removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo over flagrant violations of the extant laws and regulations that guide appointment of a vice-chancellor for the institution.

This is following a report submitted by the Prof Bamitale Omole-led six-member special visitation panel to look into issues surrounding the appointment of the 9th substantive vice-chancellor of the institution as it concerns the remote and causes of the impasse into the selection process and procedures for the appointment.

The governor in his capacity as a visitor to the state-owned university also directed the acting vice-chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, and management of the institution to elect new council members from the senate, noting that members of the Joint Council and the Senate Committee who participated in previous failed exercises of appointing a vice-chancellor be exempted from participating in the new exercise.

The governor’s decision was contained in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, and made available to newsmen on Friday, stating that it will adopt the recommendations in the 60-page report submitted by the former VC of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Omole.

He added that the Registrar and Secretary to Council is to proceed on leave with immediate effect till the end of the process for the appointment of the vice-chancellor, having failed to advise the Joint Council and Senate Committee against taking wrong decisions, which were against the provision of the law during the two failed exercises of 2020 and 2021.

“An Acting Registrar will supervise the new exercise. The Acting Vice-Chancellor is to forward to the Governor/Visitor through the Surrogate Council (Special Adviser on Education) the list of all the Deputy Registrars of Lagos State University for the purpose of appointing an Acting Registrar for the University.