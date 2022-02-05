The All Progressives Congress (PDP) in Lagos State has lampooned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for offering the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu its governorship ticket for 2023 governorship election.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Seye Oladejo said, ‘’Our attention has been drawn to the offer of the opposition PDP’s gubernatorial ticket to the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the next national elections.

‘’While the thought of desperately offering its worthless electoral tickets to every passer-by is laughable, the extent of the level of degradation, degeneration and comatose state of Lagos state PDP should not be lost on all and sundry.

‘’The platform that initially elected Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, having acknowledged his glowing performance across various sectors in his first term, is certainly still available to re-contest for another term.’’

The party added that, ‘’His deft handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the successful execution of the all encompassing THEMES agenda has endeared him to Lagosians as a compassionate , committed and the right leader for a time like this.’’

He said the governor has without doubt redirected the state to the path of progress and restored its pride of place as the leading light in the federation.

‘’As the ruling party, we want to admonish the state governor to remain focused and undistracted from the onerous task of finishing strongly and fulfilling his part of the social contract with the good people of Lagos State.

‘’We wish to warn the opposition PDP to desist from its age-long tactics of perennial attempts to destabilize the ruling party by the deliberate promotion of falsehood, blackmail and arms – twisting strategies for political advantage.

‘’Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hereby unequivocally rejects this Greek gift and hereby states that APC remains his party of choice in making his next political move, which will be made known in due course to all Lagosians,’’ the party said.