BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Although Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to a “Greater Lagos” that his government would achieve through six pillars of development tagged T-H-E-M-E-S representing Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; his focus on community development has been remarkable.

Realising that community development is important in the sense that it provides the foundation a city builds on to improve the lives of its citizens, Governor Sanwo-Olu on assumption of office created strong, diverse communities that are able to overcome issues that arise in their communities.

The strategy paid off in Lagos because of the robust collaboration among stakeholders in the communities who are dedicated to working together to define and solve problems within the community and pursuing opportunities.

Speaking at the Lagos State 2020 Community Day Celebration, themed” Promise Made, Promise Kept, More To Come”, Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu implored leaders of Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees (CDCs) to monitor the 377 projects going on the various wards in the state to ensure that quality is not compromised.

The governor promised that his administration is committed to completing the projects, disclosing that he got a briefing from the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat on Monday on the state of the various wards’ projects.

Sanwo-Olu commended the CDAs and CDCs for being partners in progress.

The governor who joined the celebration virtually on Tuesday stated that his government was responsive and alive to its responsibilities, urging residents in the communities to comply with COVID-19 safety measures and regulations put in place by the Government.

In his address, Commissioner of the Ministry, Dr. Wale Ahmed, said the theme of the celebration was apt and relevant as the present administration has started the fulfillment of promises made to transform the rural communities to reduce rural-urban drift and continuous engagement of Community Development Associations, CDAs.

“The theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Promise Made, Promise Kept, More To Come’, is very apt and relevant as the present administration under the leadership of Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has started the fulfillment of promises made to transform our rural communities, to reduce rural-urban drift and as well as to continuously engage our CDAs in meaningful discussions on how to promote the state government’s THEMES agenda.”

The commissioner said the governor has chosen the occasion as an extension of government recognition, support and encouragement for Lagos communities to do more as development partners.

“For the annual Community Day Celebration, it has become a tradition for our ministry to encourage and boost the morale of CDAs to do more in their developmental projects by rewarding deserving communities for their self help projects they embark upon with branded new buses as star prizes for the first three communities and consolation prizes for 10 other CDAs.”

The Chairman, Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council, Azeez Amusat, thanked the Governor for his efforts and support while also calling for a reduction and reversal of the astronomical increase of the annual dues of CDAs and for those that want to register.

Three CDAs went home with brand new 18-seater buses for undertaking self help development projects.

Oshorun heritage CDA in Ikosi-Isheri came first for constructing eight projects including a mini water work, interlocked roads, lighting and security

Peace Estate CDA in Ayobo Ipaja came second for constructing drainage systems in 21 streets, road construction, installation of transformers and security apparatus.

Itesiwaju Odo-kekere CDA in Ikorodu North got the 3rd position for constructing a secondary school and employment of teachers while ten others went home with 500 thousand naira as consolation prize.