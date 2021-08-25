Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterparts in Ekiti and Ogun states have mourned the demise of the chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye.

Sanwo-Olu described Durojaiye as a passionate leader who served his country meritoriously as a public servant, human rights activist, politician and seasoned administrator.

Durojaiye, the immediate past chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Afenifere chieftain, died yesterday at the age of 88 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the late legal practitioner and politician spent his life in the service of humanity, particularly for the emancipation of the Yoruba people and the defence of Nigeria’s democratic system.

Also, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi who expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman and former member of the National Assembly, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said he was saddened that a pillar in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in the nineties has gone.

He described the deceased as a highly cerebral economist, lawyer, pro-democracy activist, distinguished parliamentarian and a leading light of the progressive politics in Nigeria.

“An iroko has fallen. We shall miss Senator Durojaiye’s amiable personality, brilliance, wisdom and candour. He was one of our very best. We are however comforted with the fact he lived a decent and impactful life and served God and humanity with all his might.

“We pray that God comfort his family and associates and grant him eternal rest,” Governor Fayemi added.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, expressed shock over the passage of the Ijebu-Igbo politician.

“He was with us during the stakeholders meeting for the Ward Congress last month and was a strong pillar of our administration,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Abiodun described Durojaiye’s death as a great loss to the progressives, the political ideology he identified with and represented while alive.

“He will be greatly missed in the political circle of not only Ogun State, but Nigeria,” the governor further said.

He saidt the senator was a political giant whose politics was devoid of bitterness.