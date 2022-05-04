Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with journalists for their commitment to the tenets of the profession as they mark the Year 2022 World Press Freedom Day.

The governor in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said, “Our administration will continue to encourage press freedom and provide an enabling environment for good journalism to flourish.’’

Calling on journalists to rededicate themselves to courageous and objective journalism, he said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Journalism Under Digital Siege”, lends credence to the need for professionals to confront the surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks on journalists and their trade.

“The emergence of fake news, especially its dominance on digital and social media, has challenged the reputation of the profession as the channel of credible information,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged policymakers, journalists, media personnel, lawmakers, internet experts and other stakeholders to dialogue on ways of ensuring that the profession remains for all a beacon of hope and integrity.

Meanwhile, the entire bishops of the Methodist Church Nigeria have endorsed Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office.

The bishops, who commended the performance of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos State for good governance and service to humanity during the opening session of the 39th Bishops’ Council of Methodist Church Nigeria held at the Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu in Lagos yesterday said Lagosians should grant Governor Sanwo-Olu a second term to complete the enviable projects he had started and others in the pipeline.