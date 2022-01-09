Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with his wife Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 55th birthday.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu, a medical doctor by profession, clocks 55 years on Saturday January 8, 2022.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, described his wife as a courageous, amiable and kind-hearted and also, his strong pillar of support.

He said the Lagos first lady, a thoroughbred medical practitioner who represents the league of the brightest minds and pride of the profession, had touched the lives of millions of Nigerians and Lagosians, first as a medical practitioner and currently as first lady of Lagos, since his assumption of office on May 29, 2019.

”On behalf of the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate my beloved wife, friend and reliable partner of many years, on the occasion of her 55th birthday.

”Attaining the age of 55 years in grace, elegance and good health is worth celebrating because of her remarkable contributions to the family, medical profession, Lagos State and humanity,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that over the years, his wife and best friend has contributed immensely to the health sector, especially as a medical practitioner in Lagos State Civil Service.

He said: “You served Lagos State government passionately for over 25 years, climbing the ladder to become the Chief Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer at Harvey Road Comprehensive Health Centre in Yaba and later at the General Hospital, Somolu.

“You are one of my back bones and great supporters during the electioneering that brought me into office on May 29, 2019 as the 15th Governor of Lagos State. You contributed and participated in the health mission of our campaign train that traversed all the nooks and crannies of the state, especially the grassroots and riverine communities to offer free medical services to millions of Lagosians, particularly the needy and the downtrodden, who couldn’t afford to pay for such health services.

“Since you became the first lady of Lagos, you have shown passion and commitment to issues relating to health, women and the girl child. And as women and children advocate, you have been vocal in your campaign against sexual and gender-based violence, especially on issues affecting the younger generations. As the chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), you have also provided leadership for women to support their husbands in public offices.’’