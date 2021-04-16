BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Fresh facts have emerged that about 263 properties would be demolished in Lagos State to pave way for the construction of 37 kilometres Lagos Rail Mass Transit known as Red Line Project.

The affected properties are located in Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo areas of the state.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project yesterday in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the structures were 263 in number with 2,341 tenants and business owners.

Sanwo-Olu said the affected people had been identified and their property had been evaluated and compensation being paid to them.

The governor who used ceremony which took place in Ikeja to present cheques to the property owners and tenants affected by the project said the standard gauge Red Line which would share tracks with the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project is divided into two phases.

The 37-kilometre rail road with 12 stations has the first phase to cover Oyingbo to Agbado with nine stations.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Three of the stations will be constructed with the Lagos – Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project by the Federal Government at Agbado, Agege and Ebute Metta Junction. The remaining six would be constructed as independent stations at Iju, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin Yaba and Oyingbo.

“The phase two which would be mostly elevated would have stations at Iddo and Ebute-Ero before terminating at Marina where a huge interchange is planned to manage commuters on the Red, Green and Blue Rail lines, BRT buses and those using the waterways.”

He further explained that, “Some of the unique characteristics of the Red Line is its integration with the Ikeja Bus Terminal, Oshodi – Abule-Egba Bus Rapid Transit, the future Orange Line, which goes from Ikeja to Agbowa, and the General Aviation Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport through a skywalk.

‘’This particular station which has been appropriately named Ikeja Train Centre also has facilities for park and ride and commercial spaces. Also, the Oshodi Train Station will integrate with the Oshodi Bus Terminal and provision for adequate park and ride services and commercial spaces”.