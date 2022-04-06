Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration will be creative in its financing model to provide funds to boost the economy and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The governor stated this when he received the management team of FMDQ Group Plc led by its chief executive officer (CEO), Bola Onadele Koko and FSD Africa, led by its CEO, Mark Napier. They paid him a courtesy visit yesterday at Lagos House, Marina.

At the event, which was also attended by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones and head, Economic Development (FCDO) of the British High Commission, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he would continue to push until he gets the desired results for Lagos and the residents of the state.

“We need to look for other sources of financing. We need to be very creative in our financing model. The population is huge and there is pressure on us to meet up with some of our very big and expanded economy.

“We are truly pushing ourselves in various areas. I am personally excited when I know and see that our team and your team are driving toward a convergence that can better the lots of our citizens. We will continue to push until we get the desired result,” the Governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the Lagos State Green Bond Issuance Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the state government signed with FMDQ Group and Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, urged all partners to leverage the partnership for full benefits on investments, adding that the relationship should be continuous and not a one-off.

In a related development, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state government will work with consulting engineering and architectural firms to prevent the collapse of buildings in the state.

He made the statement during a courtesy visit by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Nigeria of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) at Lagos House Marina.

Sanwo-Olu, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to the provision of infrastructure for Lagos residents, said infrastructure is one of the ways in which societal problems can be solved. “It is something that we are looking holistically at believing that we want to improve the lives of our citizens given the political chance that God has given us.”

The president of the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN), Engr. Ajibade Oke, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the area of infrastructure. “The infrastructure in Lagos is fantastic. Look at the blue and red line rail, the BRTs, the flyover, bridges and other amenities that we are having in Lagos. We are even talking about the Fourth Mainland Bridge. We thank God for the people that are managing Lagos State,” he said.