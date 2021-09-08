Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in economic growth of the country and empowered 2,000 artisans and tradesmen and women, saying it is a way of creating an enabling environment for business to thrive and ensure participatory democracy in the state.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the 12th edition of the tradesmen and artisans day celebration held in Lagos also gave a parcel of land at Badagry for the artisans to build secretariat.

He said, “That technology and innovation are the bedrock of economic development across the world is not in doubt. The transition of human societies from the agricultural age to the industrial age to the digital age has been underlined by waves of innovation that emerge to disrupt an established and accepted order and replace it with a new way of seeing and doing things.

‘’The internet and digital technologies have now come along to hasten the pace of transition and transformation, and to entrench the power of innovation even further in our societies. Nobody can afford to ignore the rapid pace of change in the 21st century. Anyone who does is bound to pay a very heavy price for this. The lesson for our artisans in Lagos State therefore is that you cannot afford to be left behind.

‘’You have to incorporate technological innovation into your practice. You have to stay in tune with emerging trends from around the world, and constantly anticipate the direction in which your various areas of practice might be headed,” he added.