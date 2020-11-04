BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammed Adamu have stepped up efforts to rejuvenate officers of the Nigeria Police who appear to be devastated and demoralized by the backlash of the #EndSARS protests that recently rocked the country.

The IGP who visited Lagos for the first time after a nationwide youth’s demonstration against human rights violations and brutality allegedly committed by the disbanded men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) commiserated with the state and said he came to ginger the officers.

Lagos was the epicentre of the “EndSARS Protest”, which later snowballed to coordinated violence that led to a large-scale destruction of assets belonging to the State, Federal Government, police and private individuals.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the police chief over the mob attacks on police personnel and torching of their stations and had despite the violence visited some police formations razed by hoodlums who hijacked the protest.

The governor intimated the IGP on the move by the state government to rebuild the razed police stations and offer scholarship awards to the children of the officers killed in the violence.

The Governor assured Adamu that all the requests sent to the state government by the police would be fulfilled, while pledging that the state would be championing a cause to improve citizen-police relationship in order to prevent re-occurrence of the issues that led to the EndSARS protest.

Speaking with journalists on his mission in Lagos, the IGP said he was in the State for an assessment of the police assets vandalised after the protest and to commiserate with residents.

Adamu consoled the Governor and people of Lagos over the coordinated arson, which left strategic assets of the State in ruins. He said the police had widened its intelligence to trace and arrest those that carried out the act.

He said: “Lagos was the epicentre where the EndSARS protest took place and the number of destruction in the subsequent violence was more in Lagos than any other part. I came to commiserate with the Governor and people of the State. The destruction they suffered was uncalled for.

“The second leg of my visit is to see the police stations destroyed and boost the morale of our men in Lagos. We don’t want them to be demoralised by the event in which they suffered personal attacks. Policemen are trained to take such pain. Now that the event has happened, it shouldn’t discourage us from performing our constitutional duties.”