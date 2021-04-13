Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will lead a delegation to the national Maritime Summit on Apapa traffic gridlock.

The summit, slated for Wednesday 14 – Thursday 15, in Apapa, Lagos, is being organised by The Powerful Pen Media. It has its theme as “Apapa Traffic Gridlock: Has It Defied All Solutions”.

The Powerful Pen newspaper is a publication of Maritime Journalists Association of Nigeria (MAJAN).

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the president of MAJAN, Comrade Ray Ugochukwu, said that major stakeholders expected at the Summit include: Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NIMASA, Lagos State government, all transport unions, Customs officials, freight forwarders and other relevant stakeholders in the maritime industry.

Apapa traffic gridlock has been a pain in the neck of port users, with devastating effect on businesses within Apapa and environs since the port concession took off in 2006.

Recall that MAJAN has been at the forefront of supporting government efforts in finding lasting solutions to the crisis. On December 8, 2016, MAJAN members embarked on a protest march against Apapa traffic warning of its consequences on port operation.

After then, the association has organised several programmes where stakeholders were invited to discuss on the same issue. This national Maritime Summit is another of such initiatives.

In the same vein, NPA has put in place an E-Call-Up system for trucks to ease traffic on

ports access roads.