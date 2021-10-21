Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has finally been presented with his caricature, days after daring Boda Taiye Oniyakuya, the comic artist who made a mockery of the Governor’s official portrait.

The comic artist, whose real name is Taiwo Osinowo, dared the governor and showed up with Sanwo-Olu’s drawing at a youth event held in LTV Blue Roof, Agidingbi, on Tuesday.

Midweek, Boda Taiye Oniyakuya became a social media sensation after a viral post showing the governor’s caricature. The artist, then, threatened to show up at the Governor’s office to present the humorous image.

The artist’s audacity elicited Sanwo-Olu’s response under the viral post, inviting the artist to present the funny drawing.

Sanwo-Olu, dressed in Boy Scouts’ venturing green shirt, beret and light-brown pant with yellow tie to match, received the comic image from the artist and praised the creativity behind the post.

He said, “I am truly excited with the creativity we have in Lagos and the amount of talented youths we have here. There are several of Boda Taiye Oniyakuya that we need to bring out to showcase to the world. We have gifted artists and scientists in Lagos.

“I use this opportunity to tell our youths that we are changing education curriculum to accommodate music, song writing, entertainment and fashion to be taught right from school. This is to help young people develop their abilities and give them choices.”

The governor received the drawing and rewarded the artist for his effort.

Visibly excited after meeting the governor, Oniyakuya, who attended the event with his twin brother, thanked Sanwo-Olu for encouraging his talent.

He said he received messages warning him not to honour the governor’s invitation for fear of possible arrest, pointing out that Sanwo-Olu’s simplicity and good-nature had changed the impression people sowed in his mind about him.