Fresh facts have emerged that Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, is considering the establishment of comprehensive schools across the state to provide a suitable career path for students based on their profile of intelligence, intellectual and skill competence.

This was disclosed at a Strategic Stakeholders meeting with public, private institutions and individual stakeholders at the zone, workforce group Gbagada, by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, adding that the essence of establishing comprehensive schools is to produce students who can fit into the workplace requirements.

She added that this initiative would fit the education template of the state in addition to the current education system that will help to provide opportunities for employment and path to entrepreneurship.

Mrs. Adefisayo who joined the event virtually explained that this initiative gives the students opportunities to maximize either academics or vocation/skills acquisition.

The commissioner averred that the motive will reduce the increasing rate of school dropout and actively engage the students in their various skills and interests.

‘’The additional knowledge gained will positively give them a source of living while still in school and encourage them to be employers of labour,’’ she said.

Mrs. Adefisayo also informed the stakeholders that the forum was organized to brief them on the plans of the Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration in turning around education through the establishment of comprehensive schools and to solicit their views, opinions and support towards actualizing the vision.

According to the commissioner, the engagement with the various stakeholders is also expected to collate manpower needs of private organizations and how students of the proposed comprehensive schools can add value to the organizations to reduce the rate of unemployment in the state.

The commissioner solicited active partnership and involvement of all public-private stakeholders emphasizing the plans of the state to kick-start this project in the coming year as directed by the governor.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Solape Hammond stressed the significance of introducing comprehensive schools, saying some students have a pathway in academic pursuit while others are more interested in vocational skills acquisition.

Mrs. Hammond opined that vocational schools are the bedrock of the construction, manufacturing, digital, technology world emphasizing that it is a clear pathway for creating jobs and filling the gaps of production in the country.

The Executive Director, Lagos Business School Enterprise Development Centre, Mr. Peter Bamkole, who is also the Chairman, Advisory Committee, Lagos State Comprehensive School Programme analysed the subject categories for students which are; Agriculture, Tech/Digital Skills, Beauty/Events, Building/Construction, Media/Entertainment, Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Communication and other areas. He also itemized that the key success factors towards achieving the project include proficient counseling, community engagement, industry involvement and excellent execution.

Also commending the State Government’s proactive measures in securing a better future for the students, Senior Pastor, Trinity House and Chancellor, Well Spring University, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo highlighted that through this initiative the government will get the best out of the students and turn out people fit for purpose as they can practice various skills.

The Stakeholders Strategic Meeting had a cross section of top government functionaries comprising a body of Permanent Secretaries and Tutor Generals, heads of ministerial agencies, captains of industries/organisations and private stakeholders.