Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, have sent warm wishes to Nigerian Muslims as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitri which marks the end of the 30 days of Ramadan fasting and prayers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Eid-el-Fitri message issued and signed yesterday by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, enjoined Muslims in Lagos State to continue on the path of spirituality, peaceful co-existence and to remain tolerant of other religious denominations in the state, saying that Lagos was noted for religious harmony.

The governor prayed for Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole to witness and celebrate more Eid-el-Fitri in good health and prosperity.

Sanwo-Olu said observing Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the five pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions.

In the same vein, the speaker in a statement by his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele congratulated the Nigerian Muslim faithful for having the special grace of almighty Allah to partake in the Ramadan just as he thanked them for using the period to seek the face of Allah in the efforts to make the country a better place.

The speaker urged Nigerians to have faith that the country would soon witness the type of greatness desired by citizens.

