BY GEORGE OKOJIE

In unleashing a carefully premeditated reign of terror on Lagos State recently during the hijacked #EndSARS protest the perpetrators committed grave acts of conspiracy, murder and arson which are inimical to development equation.

Although the protest was also witnessed in some other states in the country, the devastating effects did not only put Lagos State in a difficult situation, it is also being felt nationally because as the commercial nerve centre of the country, it leads other states by far in the collection of non-oil revenues.

Available statistics have shown that the bulk of VAT is generated in the state, to the extent that of the 114 persons who pay self-assessed taxes of over N10 million, 112 of them live and work in Lagos.

Not deterred by the calamity, the state governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a visionary and focused leader has decided to guide his people forward through integrated development strategy that would see the state better than it was before the #EndSARS catastrophe.

The governor has continued to validate the fact that governance is not some cryptic expression but a series of processes which generates a range of outcomes from the positive to the negative.

Although the noble efforts by Sanwo-Olu as the chief security officer of the state to restore peace to the beleaguered state from when the hoodlums had a free reigns for days seemed to be generating controversies, the widespread opinion is that he cannot be begrudged for summoning security meetings and operatives to stem the violence.

More so, that the security of life and property is the major responsibility of the government anywhere in the world.

Aware that any government that pulls down the pillars of laws and order inevitably invites anarchy, the Sanwo-Olu led government through the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), acting on the legal advice issued by the state’s Attorney-General exonerating 253 #EndSARS protest suspects, had since secured the release of 107 youths from police facilities and Correctional Centres in the state.

Eight #EndSARS protest suspects were released from Panti Police Station, 59 from Medium Correctional Centre and 40 from Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.

The government has assured that, “The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender would ensure that all suspects detained and exonerated by the Office of the State Attorney-General regain their freedom as OPD will visit all the Police detention centres and Correctional Centres in the state to effect their release accordingly”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who has continually lamented the devastation suffered by the state in the aftermath of the violent protests as unprecedented, maintained that the coordinated violence set Lagos economy adjudged the fifth largest in Africa – back by hundreds of billions of Naira.

The destruction, the Governor said, tore down the fortress of commerce Lagos built over centuries ago, adding that those who carried out the violence made an attempt to ruin values that stood the state out as the centre of creativity and innovation in the country.

Sanwo-Olu who convened a consultative forum in the state said the primary objective was to set the stage for the necessary public-private partnerships and collaborations required for the task of rebuilding and restoration of the infrastructure that was destroyed in the state.

He said: “The violence we witnessed last October is the most widespread carnage the State has seen in decades. Every aspect of life and livelihood in Lagos was affected – government buildings, offices, public monuments and historical archives, public infrastructure and very sadly too, private property and investments.

“The violence has, no doubt, set our economy back by hundreds of billions of Naira, and impacted our confidence. We have, however, found hope and great strength in the offers of assistance from far and wide, which culminated in the constitution of the Lagos Rebuild Committee to coordinate our efforts to rebuild and upgrade our state.

“We seek to restore the infrastructure that was destroyed, to revive the energy and confidence of everyone who has been affected by these losses, to help restore the confidence of the people of Lagos in the infinite potentials of Lagos. The State Government cannot do this alone. We need all the help that we can get.”

The Governor disclosed that the state government would be setting aside a huge amount of money as the state’s collateral in the recovery effort, adding that the Yemi Cardoso-led team that will be coordinating the Trust Fund would be given legislative backing through an Executive Bill that will soon be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

He promised that money that will be donated into the Trust Funds would go into rebuilding and re-tooling security infrastructure, strengthening public transportation systems, restoring judicial and local government operations, rebuilding damaged public monuments.

Sanwo-Olu emphasised that transparency and accountability would be foundational elements in the implementation of the mandate of the rebuilding committee, stressing that the fund-raising and disbursement would be supervised by FBN Trustees Limited.

Corroborating Governor Sanwo-Olu on Lagos rebuilding efforts, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the state remains a critical federating unit around which Nigeria’s fortune is tied.

As a city with a flourishing economy, the Vice President said Lagos deserved the support of both the Government and private sector to heal, noting that the task of reconstructing the destroyed assets would be painful and costly.

Osinbajo charged the rebuilding committee recently inaugurated by the governor not to be discouraged by the enormity of the task before them, while also urging them to pursue the rebuilding process with an objective to restore trust between the Government and citizens.