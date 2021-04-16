BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday paid condolence visit to the family of late Yinka Odumakin, former National Publicity Secretary of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere urging Nigerians, especially members of the Civil Society Organisations to preserve and push forward the struggle for a better Nigeria and black race he fought and died for.

The Governor said Odumakin during his lifetime did his best through several struggles and interventions to make Nigeria a better country and therefore urged people to stand firm and ensure that the legacy of the late Afenifere spokesman is built upon.

Odumakin, a renowned human rights activist, died on Friday April 2 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) at the age of 54 years.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family at the deceased’s residence in Omole, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu described the late Afenifere spokesman as, “one of the strongest, detribalised, action packed, full of life, true Nigerians of our time.”

The Governor assured the widow of the deceased, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin that Lagos State will not leave her alone.

“We will not leave you alone. We will ensure that even when the crowd disappears, we will be there for you,” he promised.

He said “I am here to pay my condolences on behalf of my government and the entire people of Lagos State for the painful loss of one of the strongest, detribalised, action packed, full of life, true Nigerians of our time, late Comrade Yinka Odumakin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our friend and brother lived a good life. He lived a fighter; he died a fighter. The civil society stakeholders in Lagos and Nigeria have indeed lost a big member of that community and indeed the entire nation because of what he stood for and fought for. If we begin to take him as a Yoruba man, we will be reducing him and what he stood for in this country.

“Wherever Yinka is right now, his wish would be that we will make this country better than how he left it and that is a commitment we are going to leave with you that we will do it to ensure that what he stood for, the legacy he worked for does not go into waste.”

In her response, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin appreciated the Lagos State Government for the condolence visit.

She said several tributes and comments about the deceased will energise her to do more in pursuing what Yinka Odumakin stood for, adding that the ideals of her husband will continue to live forever.