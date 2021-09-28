The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reinstated his commitment to ensure easy access to justice by all residents of the state irrespective of social and economic status.

Sanwo-Olu, who also assured the state’s judiciary of continuous cooperation and support, was speaking at the Lagos Central Mosque to mark the commencement of the 2021/2022 legal year.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Olarewaju Elegushi noted that despite challenges, “especially the mindless destruction and vandalism at Igbosere High court, the oldest court building in Nigeria, the judicial system has continued to function effectively and efficiently.’’

He also commended the chief judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba and the entire members of the state’s Judiciary for the success recorded in the last legal year in spite of the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest which was hijacked by hoodlums to wreak havoc on public and private assets.

He maintained, “this is a reflection of the quality of leadership and commitment of the entire members of the judicial arm.”

While assuring the judiciary of the continued support of his administration, he vowed that his administration remained committed to the ongoing reconstruction of Igbosere high court and renovation of others courts.

The governor further pledged commitment to the digitization project aimed at enhancing speedy dispensation of justice, which is one of the objectives of the security and governance pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

Justice Kazeem Alogba, in his address, assured the people of the state of improved performance in the new legal year.

The CJ said In spite of the burning of Igbosere high court by #EndSARS protesters, Lagos judiciary is back on its feet and poised to perform better in the new legal year.