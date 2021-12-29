Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration would ensure the completion of the construction of 13.16 kilometers of farm access roads embarked upon by APPEALS Project in four locations in the state by June 2022.

The governor who gave the assurance when he officially launched the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project’s Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WYEP), listed the farming clusters to include Araga Farm Settlement, Igbodu and Poultry Cluster in Epe; Erikorodo Poultry Estate in Ikorodu and Afowo in Badagry.

He said: “We are strongly committed to enhancing the agricultural productivity of small and medium-scale farmers in Lagos State, and improving value addition along with our agricultural value chain, which are the core objectives of the Lagos APPEALS project.

“Agriculture offers our people, especially our youths, an opportunity to make a difference, especially through effective deployment of technology in the sector, for improved productivity and the attainment of our food security and safety goals on one hand, and our job creation agenda on the other. I am a strong believer that the increased involvement of young Nigerians in agriculture will help tackle various long standing challenges facing the sector.

“As an administration, we are fully cognizant of our responsibility to create an enabling environment for all of these new ideas, innovation and technologies. “This explains the seriousness with which we have embraced APPEALS in Lagos State and the determination with which we have been implementing it.”

Dwelling on agriculture and business opportunities in Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu said there are immense opportunities for agro-processing and industry in the state being the largest sub-national market for agricultural goods and services in the country.

“I find it intriguing that a lot of people do not associate Lagos with agriculture, perhaps because of our megacity status and limited land resource. I must say that such a perception is not an accurate reflection of our potential and actual performance.

