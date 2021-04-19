BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend said his administration will support the Digital Switch Over (DSO) being embarked upon in the country, saying it would enhance job creation and content development.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke when the Ministerial Taskforce of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Digital Switch Over led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, acknowledged that the DSO would be of immense benefits to residents said Lagos State would be providing publicity support for the rollout.

The governor affirmed that the DSO will provide job opportunities for youths and many businesses, especially those in the entertainment and tourism industry, saying it will also provide opportunity for the government to use the content to inform and engage the citizens as well as bring governance closer to the people.

Sanwo-Olu who advised the Ministerial Taskforce on the Digital Switch Over to make the FreeTV box and after sale support easily accessible, said making the FreeTV Set Top Box a one-off payment with a yearly renewal, will provide opportunity for millions of Nigerians who cannot afford to pay the subscription fees being charged by the PayTV platforms to enjoy the benefit of digital television.

He said, “The movement from analogue set up that we currently have to digital is apt and it speaks to reality of what we have today. Everywhere in the world, technology is now a fundamental and critical deliverable of government. It presents an opportunity for citizens to have access to local, national and international space.’’

Earlier, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the proposed rollout in Lagos would be a critical milestone for the DSO and the creative industry as over one million jobs would be provided nationwide.

He said with the FreeTV of the DSO, Nigerians would have opportunities to watch over 60 channels with great contents at a cheaper rate and without subscription to pay TV.