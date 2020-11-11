Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday presented a budget of N1.155 trillion to the state House of Assembly for approval for the 2021 fiscal year.

The 2021 budget estimates titled: “Budget of Rekindled Hope,” is higher than the 2020 budget after it was reduced to N920.5 billion due to challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

This is as Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state government planned to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies to reduce cost of governance in the state.

The budget represents N234.5 billion higher than the 2020 budget after it was reduced. But it is lesser than the initial 2020 budget of N1.68 trillion by N53.5 billion.

Sanwo-Olu said the 2021 budget has a total revenue of N962.528 billion and a total Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of N795,744 billion.

He explained that the budget has a Capital Expenditure of 703.272 billion and a Recurrent Expenditure of N451.750 billion, assuring that the 2021 budget would focus on youth employment, security, youth engagement and social work, among others.

On youth empowerment, Sanwo-Olu said it has become expedient to leverage the state’s developmental efforts by focusing on sectors with job creating potential like Agriculture, Construction, Technology and Security.

“We are set to improve the economic conditions and social safety needed for our youth and all hardworking Lagosians to flourish. We are committing resources to sectors that need to grow for our people to become self-reliant and economically empowered.

In his address, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa said the #EndSARS protests across the country has devastated the economy of the state hence the 2021 budget will focus on challenges of these events.

Obasa stated that the devastating effects of the disruptions that followed the #EndSARS protests, in the state particularly were beyond imaginations.

“The anarchy, burning, and looting of businesses have hit the economy and that it was evident that the role of the social media played in all of these could not be overlooked,’’ he said.

