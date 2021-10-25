Senior special assistant to Lagos State governor on Sports, Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, yesterday said part of the vision of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration was to actively engage the teeming youths of the state for a more robust economic development.

Adoboye who disclosed this at a press conference of the maiden edition of BOS Youth Cup organised by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Academy, an initiative driven by the governor’s aides said the briefing marked the kick-off of the tournament which is one of the key programmes under governor’s THEMES developmental agenda strategically put in place for a greater Lagos.

He said, ‘’ This is a deliberate policy of Mr. Governor due to the very important position the youth demographic occupies in the country’s population. Records show that the youths occupy about 45 per cent of Nigeria’s population and when broken down to states, Lagos has the highest number of the youth demographic in Nigeria, standing at 54 per cent.

‘’To this end, Mr. Governor believes that the focus should be on the youth population hence the creation of many interventions across different spheres of life, speaking to the specific needs of the youths in the state.

The Governor also recognizes the myriad challenges facing today’s youth and as a government.

‘’ The Governor and his executive team have vowed to tackle those challenges head-on in line with THEMES developmental agenda and second pillar, goal three of the Lagos resilience strategy, which is a plan to prepare the youth for a changing economy.

‘’The BOS Youth Cup like other youth-based strategies of Mr. Governor is one of such opportunities for the youths of the state to explore, achieve their potential and come into the limelight. We have no doubt that this will directly have positive impacts on individual families, the communities and the state at large.’’

According to him, the initiative will unlock the doors for discovering budding talents and serve as a catalyst for the development of the nation’s local league, thereby forming the pivot for recruitment into the national team.