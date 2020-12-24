BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday announced his recovery from COVID-19 pandemic after 14 days of treatment.

Sanwo-Olu, who was full of life and gratitude to God, described his experience in isolation as ” a difficult bout, ” for survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor while addressing the media on Thursday at the Lagos House, Marina on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state described the status of his case as “moderate and not mild,” therefore, commended residents and the medical team for their care, prayers while in intensive treatment.

He said, “It is with deep gratitude to the Almighty God for his kindness and mercies, that I address you today, December 24, 2020, as we count down to Christmas Day, when the world commemorates the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, God’s ultimate sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

“I am equally grateful to the medical personnel who have cared for me over the last two weeks, since my COVID-19 diagnosis; and to you the good people of Lagos State for your well wishes and prayers regarding my health.

‘’I spent 14 days in isolation, experiencing mostly moderate symptoms. It was an experience I am very glad to have put behind me.

“I received very dedicated and competent care from the Lagos State COVID-19 Treatment Team, and I am extremely proud of the work that they do. They are a big part of the success story of the Lagos State COVID-19 Response.

“I was fortunate to have had a relatively moderate COVID-19 experience. About one in every ten persons who contracts the disease in Lagos State is not so lucky; they have to go into intensive care, and some of them do not make it out alive.

“For this reason, my gratitude is deep and profuse. And it is also for this reason, that I am here to appeal to us all today, that the best way to be lucky is not to get infected in the first place. The cliché, prevention is better than cure, should be a watchword for each and every one of us at this moment in time. ”

He added that, “Not only is COVID-19 here with us, this second wave we are currently seeing is proving to be more ambitious than the first wave. We are seeing infection figures that are surpassing what we saw at the peak of the first wave, and, just like then, Lagos remains the epicentre.”