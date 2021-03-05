BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday said Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has succeeded in redirecting governance in Lagos State that was hitherto heading on the wrong path to the path of development and economic growth.

The former governor of Lagos State this at the commissioning of the iconic dual carriageway 1.4 kilometre Flyover Bridge at Pen Cinema Junction in Agege local government area of the state.

He said, ‘’ I want to thank you on behalf of all Lagosians for what you have been doing and for the fact that you didn’t let us down. Sometimes in 2017 , 2018 the ship of this state seemed to have headed in a very wrong direction, history has it. We came together, the election came and we chose a democratically elected government of the people by our people and for our people. They said who is Babajide Sanwo-Olu? and we said guaranteed, you will find out, they say, they seem to know Femi Hamzat it will work.

‘’Ever since Babajide Sanwo-Olu became the captain, the captain of the ship of our state and he has turned it round to the right direction of progress, development with good leadership quality.’’

In his address, Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his administration in a quest to achieve the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar (T) in its strategic THEMES Agenda deliberately focus on provision of infrastructure to achieve pre conceived targets of reducing travel time, save important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic and provide better riding surface.

He said, ‘’In line with the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), we deployed a two-pronged approach to infrastructure delivery, so as to bring immediate impactful succour and relief to commuters. We prioritize continuation of strategic ongoing roads and link bridges, as well development of new roads. We also listed many roads for urgent maintenance, and continue with the provision of on-going strategic offices and public buildings.

‘’One of the most critical challenges being experienced on a daily basis by residents/road users along the Agege Pen Cinema axis over the years was the heavy traffic volume occasioned by the geometric increase in traffic volume. Residents and road users along this axis have clamoured for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial traffic gridlock occasioned by the huge human and vehicular traffic, flowing through this intersection.

‘’To address the challenge of this huge traffic burden, our administration decided to continue with construction of a Precast and Pre-stressed Reinforced Concrete Dual-carriage Flyover and Ramp, with road works, across the Agege Pen Cinema Intersection which was then at about twenty percent completion.’’