Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday commissioned the Ise Town police station in Ibeju-Lekki of Lekki local council development area of the state, reiterating his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people of residents.

Speaking during the commissioning of the newly constructed police station, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration remains unflinching in its resolve to boldly and efficiently deploy cutting-edge thinking and technology to prevent crime and criminality.

The governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, explained that in a situation where crime has been committed, his administration would ensure that no stone is unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

He said: “Our Lagos is safer and more secure today because of the improved operational capacities of our security agencies. Note that individuals and corporate organisations have made this possible largely through the financial and material donations to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. The effectiveness of this initiative as a strategy to fight and prevent crime has been widely acknowledged through its replication by other sub-national governments, and even at the national level.

“Therefore, the construction of this police station is another fulfilment of our strong commitment to safer and secure clime that will engender confidence of investors considering the fact that this area is within the precinct of Lekki Free Trade Zone, the emerging industrial hub of not only Lagos State but also Nigeria.”

Earlier, the state commissioner of police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation), Mr. Ahmed Kontagora, commended the state government for the newly constructed Ise police station.