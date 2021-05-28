Taking a look down his last 729 days in the saddle, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday while rendering account of stewardship of his administration said he had delivered on the developmental agenda as promised the electorate.

Sanwo-Olu said the totality of his administration’s efforts are geared towards ensuring a safe and secure society, where youth employment is guaranteed.

Speaking at the “2021 State of the State Address” held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, which was attended by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, members of his cabinet, traditional rulers, politicians, captains of industries and media executives, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the greater Lagos collectively envisioned by Lagosians is closer now than ever before.

According to a statement by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the Lagos State governor said, “We are exceedingly happy with the progress we have made in the last two years. Our accomplishments have placed us at a vantage position from where we can now catch a glimpse of the greater Lagos we envisioned together.

“As a government, we have consistently matched our word with action and worked tirelessly to transform into reality our shared aspiration of making Lagos one of the most functional and habitable cities in the world. We can do it; we will do it. We have laid a very solid foundation for the transformation of our state through strategic interventions and meaningful executions beyond this period.”

The governor said his administration is working tirelessly to deliver the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Imota Rice mill, Integrated Mass Transit System, which includes the blue and red line rail projects, water transportation, Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) as well as other infrastructure to Lagosians within next two years.

He said completing the projects within the next 24 months would bring absolute transformation to the livelihoods and the economy of the state, noting that his administration spent the last 729 days laying the foundation for all these to happen seamlessly.

Speaking on his Government’s plan for Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagosians should expect to see the first passenger movement on the rail transportation before the end of his administration, adding that the incumbent government will build and complete intermodal bus terminals at Ajah, Abule Egba, Iju, Ojota and Anthony Village before the end of his tenure.