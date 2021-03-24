BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday restated the commitment of his administration to housing development, saying robust policies would be implemented to ensure seamless ownership of the housing units.

The Governor who stated this at the commissioning of LAGOSHOMS Igbogbo 2B Housing scheme at Baiyeku, in Igbogbo -Baiyeku local council development area, Ikorodu presented a gift of 3-bedroom flat at the newly commissioned Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Scheme to a Nollywood Veteran, Mrs Lanre Hassan Adesina also known Iya Awero to cater for her urgent housing need and two teaching staff who are recipients of state principal and teacher of year 2020 awards.

Sanwo-Olu said, ‘’Our vision for a revamped housing sector has moved from the drawing table to the level of implementation and delivery.

‘’This Housing Scheme symbolizes our unwavering commitment to the Greater Lagos Project, and our determination to build and deliver modern homes so that irrespective of social or economic class, all Lagosians enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance.

‘’At the commissioning of Alhaji Lateef Jakande Estate, Igando in 2019, I promised that all ongoing housing projects in various parts of the state would be delivered on schedule.

‘’I am happy to inform you that since then, we have delivered affordable and decent shelter to many families by commissioning six housing projects. The completion and commissioning of this estate, comprising 360 units is a promise kept and sends a strong message about our determination to truly make Lagos a 21st Century Economy. We will continue to bridge the housing deficit by providing decent and affordable houses to our people.

The governor who also commissioned the newly rehabilitated Igbe Road and ultra modern Igbogbo- Baiyeku local council development secretariat said his administration has adopted the,’’ Global Housing Policy, which gives people the option of becoming homeowners, over a period of time through the Rent to Own policy.