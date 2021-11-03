Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Niger State counterpart, Alhaji Abubarkar Sani Bello, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema are among prominent Nigerians who will receive awards at the CSR Reporters award in Lagos.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the Editor-In-Chief of CSR Reporters Eche Munonye said, Air Peace chairman, Chief Allen Onyema is the publication’s Man of the year, while Governors Sanwo Olu and Sani Bello; Dangote Cement, others will get Social Impact Awards

Eche said, “The purpose of CSR Reporters Philanthropic Award is to recognize, appreciate and celebrate those who were and are still in the forefront of the laudable culture of giving back to the society in the year under review and its objective is to use the platform to encourage and motivate others to join in the task of building a better society.”

Dwelling on the emergence of the recipients on the award roll call, he asserted: “There are several organizations that contributed to humanitarian causes this year, but some were exceptional in their handling of such interventions.

Eche further outlined the procedure used in picking the eventual recipients. “First, we relied on our (CSR Reporters’) balance and diligent reports and reviews. We are also aided by the report of research agencies that evaluate Social Responsibility investments of organizations across different sectors and lastly, we received entries from journalists who cover CSR and humanitarian interventions from different media agencies.”

While observing that “organizations are not yet seeing CSR as part and parcel of their business processes, Eche is, however, optimistic that “the outlook is improving.”