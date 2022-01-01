Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday signed the 2022 appropriation bill of N1.758trn into law, making the budget the biggest ever by any state government.

Speaking after assenting to the bill at the Lagos State House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said about N591b is meant for recurrent expenditure, while N1.166trn would be expended on capital expenditure in the budget estimate tagged budget of consolidation.

He explained that the capital expenditure is 66 per cent of the budget, while recurrent expenditure takes 34 per cent of the budget estimate.

The governor was optimistic and saw a stronger 2022. He was also excited about what 2022 can do for his administration in terms of project execution and for the benefits that would accrue to the citizens.

He said the 2022 budget would help to further deepen his administration’s THEMES agenda.

Also speaking , the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon Gbolahan Yishawu noted that the governor has a strong and hard working team of commissioners and special advisers as they did well in not just defending the spending of the 2021 budget but also the 2022 budget estimate.

According to him, the assembly was able to deliver the budget presented by Sanwo-Olu on November 24 five weeks after because the speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa instructed the lawmakers to get to work and ensure the budget was delivered on time without compromising standards.

In another development, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu also sworn in additional 14 judges, to make the total number of judges in the state 70, reiterating his administration commitment to speedy justice delivery in the state.

He affirmed that with the current development, the workload on each judge will reduce and boost effective justice delivery.

Reiterating on the importance of effective and speedy justice delivery, he said: “Judges who take their work seriously can do a lot to rebuild the confidence of citizens in the systems and institutions of our nation.

” A properly functioning judicial system will also go a long way in nurturing an environment that enables business and investment, and by extension, economic growth, and prosperity. When society prospers, there is less room for poverty to drive people to crime and criminality.

The names of the newly sworn in Judges are: Justice Olubusola Adeyemi Okunuga, Justice Adenrera Olayinka Adeyemi, Justice Olufolake Olufolasade Oshin, Justice Oluwatoyin Atinuke Odusanya, Justice Olumuyiwa Oluseun Martin’s and Justice Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye- Nwachukwu.

Justice Babatunde Oladapo Kalaro, Justice Omolade Jadesola Awope, Justice Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu, Justice Olalekan Ayodeji Oresanya, Justice Mujibat Iyabode Oshodi, Justice Ismail Olalekan Ijelu, Justice Mosunmola Muyibat Balogun and Justice Mathias Oluwole Dawodu were also part of the newly sworn in judges.

