The Lagos State Governor, Babajide SanwoOlu, has approved a reduction in the tuition fee for students of Lagos State University (LASU), with effect from next session.

This was confirmed in a tweet by the special adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, on yesterday.“Lagos State Government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos State University,” he wrote.

The state-owned university had on December 11, 2020 announced a hike in the tuition fees where new intakes of the institution were to pay N67,048 which was increased from N25,000, representing 168 per cent increment.

The approval came following series of protest and showdown by the students and its authorities including the Students’ Union Gov- ernment (SUG) and State’s chapter of National

Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), de- manding a reversal of the decision, citing the economic hardship across the country.

However, students of the school have expressed disappointment, stating that they want a total reversal.

In a reaction, Lagos State coordinator for

Education Rights Campaign (ERC), Nurudeen Yusuf, said, “A tuition free LASU is not impossible to achieve in Lagos. The proposed reduction is not a good news in anyway, a total reversal is possible. And a merger of Stream 1

and Stream 2 to a single programme with the same fee is our demand.”