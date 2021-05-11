BY GEORGE OKOJIE |

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and relevant stakeholders yesterday met to proffer solutions to the problem of insecurity facing the state.

They said it was high time security agencies and stakeholders woke up to their responsibilities to nip the security challenges in the bud.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the security meeting, reeled out measures being put in place be the state government to check the menace across the state.

Part of the measures are plans to ban commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state, demolition of shanties, forfeiture of abandoned buildings and vehicles by their owners.

The governor read out his action plan on crime after the stakeholders identified various potential security threats and moved against the operation of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the dangers that motorcycle riders pose on the roads and security efforts in the state.

He said it had become imperative for the mode of transportation to be phased out with a new transport system set to be launched in the state.