Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, suspended his planned ‘peace walk’ proposed in the state to heal the wounds inflicted on the people by the #EndSARS protest said to have been further bruised by the report submitted to him by State’s Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement he personally issued, explained that he decided to suspend the proposed peace walk because of the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the need to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant.

He said, “Since my last address to you, the good people of Lagos State on Tuesday 30, November 2021, during which I expressed a desire to lead a Walk for Peace, following the outcome of the work of the Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, I have been inundated with deep expressions of solidarity from various groups and people declaring their readiness to join me on the symbolic walk.

“Indeed, I owe a special debt of gratitude to our youths and students, who reached out to either members of my team or directly to me, expressing their readiness to join me on the planned Walk for Peace.

“They include many of our Civil Society Leaders, business leaders within and outside of Corporate Lagos, religious leaders, members of the Diplomatic Community, entertainers, Market Associations, Trade Associations and Women Groups who have committed time and resources to preparing for the Peace Walk. I thank you all.

“When the unseen enemy called COVID-19 began to ravage the world and indeed our nation, I assumed the role of the Incident Commander in our quest to protect the lives of our people.”

The governor added that, “We subjected ourselves to the dictates of science. We chose to be guided not by our emotions, but expert opinions rooted in science. Between Tuesday 30, November 2021 that I made my address and now, we have seen a significant rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant of this pandemic.

“Given this development, I am constrained to stand down all preparations for the Walk for Peace. I will not endanger the life of any Lagosian in my sincere search for peace.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the initiative received from far and near. The deluge of support is, however, indicative of one thing: our people know the strategic place of peace to our quest for.”

Sanwo-Olu stated that he would engage with the people for walk for peace when it is safe to embark on it.