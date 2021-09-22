Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged the Nigerian Navy, security agencies and Nigerians to brace up and work collaboratively to keep Nigeria safe and secured.

He said Lagos State government will continue to have a robust security arrangement with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies for security of lives and prosperity of the citizens.

Speaking yesterday during a courtesy at the Lagos House, Marina by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to increase investment in the waterways to further boost Lagos State’s economy and security.

He said: “We will continue to have a robust security architecture with the Nigerian Navy and other security operatives; Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force and others.

“I believe we are in a very difficult stage in our country and all hands must be on deck. All of us must brace up in different spheres and work collaboratively to ensure that we continue to keep our country safe and secure internally and externally.”

Speaking on his administration’s commitment to water transportation, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Government is currently increasing the number of jetties and ferry terminals, training rapid response waterways team and building a command and control centre to make water transportation safer and attractive to residents, while also rehabilitating a number of roads around the Navy Town in the State.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Nigerian Navy for its impactful activities in Lagos, stressing that the State would continue to render the necessary support to ensure robust security operations.

Earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff who was accompanied by top Naval officers said the courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu was aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship with Lagos State.