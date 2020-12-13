BY GEORGE OKOJIE |

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide-Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was revealed yesterday in a statement issued by the state’s commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi, affirming that the governor was infected following his exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

He said, ‘’ A PCR test performed yesterday, the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus, which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID.

‘’Mr governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced state COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

‘’Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus. We are seeing a slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings,” he said.

According to Abayomi, the festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if Nigerians are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travellers and the festive season celebrations.

‘’All inbound travellers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR before they board a flight to Nigeria and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a pre-booked test on Day Seven of arrival in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He urged Lagosians to keep celebrations to a minimum and be observant and responsible in their interactions.

‘’ The significant gains achieved to date in containing COVID-19 in Lagos, which has allowed us to carefully reopen the economy, must not be reversed.

‘’No one is immune to this virus and it is certainly still circulating in the community.

‘’Please join me in praying and wishing the Incident Commander of the Lagos State COVID-19 response, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a speedy recovery so he can return to normal duties as soon as possible.

‘’I will be keeping the public informed regularly of Mr governor’s recovery and wellbeing,’’ he said.