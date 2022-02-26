Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday assured students of the new Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST), Ikorodu, that his administration would not only reduce their tuition fees but make the institution bigger and the best choice in the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who stopped over at the Ikorodu campus of the University, while on his way to the commissioning of the new plant of Kimberly-Clark Factory in Odonguyan area, also assured the students that he would work towards reducing the institution’s school fees.

Addressing the students who came out to welcome him after his helicopter landed at the school of technology car park, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he is committed to making Lagos State University of Science and Technology one of the best universities of choice in Nigeria.

He said: “Great students of Lagos State University of Science and Technology. You are now university students; it is going to work well. We’d continue to do what we’re doing to ensure that you finish well. JAMB has put your name (Lagos State University of Science and Technology) as a full university.

“We know you have a small concern about your school fees, we are going to look at it and we are going to bring it down. We are going to be building this university that will be bigger than even LASU very soon,” Governor Sanwo-Olu assured.

It would be recalled that the National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed on February 8th handed over certificates for two new Lagos universities – Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST) to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the commission’s headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

With the issuance of clearance certificates of operation by NUC, Lagos State University of Education is now the 56th state university and 204th University in Nigeria, as well as the second University of education in Nigeria while Lagos State University of Science and Technology is 57th state university and 205th university in Nigeria.

