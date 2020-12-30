BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

It was a special day for people living with disabilities in Lagos State on Wednesday, as the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu shared time with them at the Lagos House, Marina, Lagos.

The programme, tagged, ‘A Day With Mr. Governor: An Interactive Session With People With Disabilities (PLWDs) saw the disabled persons going home with a number of assisted devices such as wheelchairs, white canes, crutches, walking sticks among others.

In his keynote address at the programme, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Disability Trust Fund has been reactivated in the State, noting that the government would always prioritize the needs of the Persons Living with Disability (PLWD).

The Governor said, “I deliberately asked them to bring you here to have a good time. I want to thank you for all the suggestions. Listening to you this afternoon has enriched us.

“The budget to the effect of the disability trust fund has just been passed by the House to the tune of five hundred million naira. We will also do the appointment of the S.S.A. on Disability Affairs which you requested for, to relate with you better and we can jaw.’’

Some of the representatives of the persons with disability who spoke at the event appealed to the Governor to look into the employment challenges facing them.

They also complained about non-accessibility at the local government level, stating that they were being treated like beggars.

A representative of Nigerian Association of the Blind, Lagos chapter, Mr Babatunde Mohammed urged the state government to address clustering of students at the schools of disability.

He suggested separating individual disabled persons from others, adding that such measures would ensure an effective learning environment.

Olajumoke Otitoju from Iyaniwura Foundation, said there are not enough schools and caregivers for the disabled.

She pointed out that intellectual disability should be properly handled at the early stage of their lives, saying that would minimize their disabilities.

Adisa Oyedele took a swipe at the local government chairmen for abandoning them, saying that the disability law was not made functional at the local level.