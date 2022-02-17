The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have commended Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to bring the Red Line project to fruition during his administration.

He gave the commendation at its first plenary session of the year when Hon. (Engr.) Gbolahan Yishawu gave a preliminary report on the Governor’s effort in completing the acquisition deal for the Lagos Red Line rail project in the United States.

The Speaker maintained that the public also shared sentiments with the acquisition of the new trains which have the capacity to move thousands of people and equally solve the traffic congestion that has been a lingering problem in the state.

He said that Mr. Governor’s efforts are commendable as it relieves the hassles suffered by commuters and his effort should be encouraged in order for him to do more.

The lawmakers expressed delight at the assiduousness in the way Mr. Sanwo-Olu handled the Red Line project which was conceptualized since the administration of Late Fmr. Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu giving his report stated that the acquisition is a welcome idea as transportation in the state with its smart city status goes beyond cars and buses.

He pointed out that trains are necessary strategic interventions that are being deployed to tackle the difficulties, the Governor deserves commendations for not dropping the ball on the transportation sector.

Hon. Tobun Abiodun added that, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has indeed touched lives of residents from the procurement of the trains to the installation of jetties especially in the Epe region of the state and is assuredly a talking and performing Governor, implementing projects met on ground and initiating new ones.

Stressing the governor’s dedication to the state, Hon. Olumoh Sa’ad noted that the governor has worked immensely in promoting the THEMES agenda of the state, especially thanking the House of Assembly for passing the Lagos State Transportation Reform Sector Law and all necessary bodies complying with its implementation.