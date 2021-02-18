BY GEORGE OKOJIE |

The fact that Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is very much interested in agriculture started to manifest when he came on board. He felt something drastic must be done about food security of the state.

His thinking and policy thrust was anchored on the fact that modern agriculture is dependent on mechanization and good inputs aimed at propelling aggressive agricultural programmes that would guarantee food security in and outside of the state and raise a new generation of farmers.

To further demonstrate its commitment to the Agriculture sector it allocated a whopping sum of N332. 6 billion to economic affairs in its 2021 budget with the Agriculture sector getting N12.981 billion.

This deft move LEADERSHIP discovered cannot be divorced the lesson learnt through the COVID-19 pandemic on the need to boost food security in the state.

To this end, the state government embarked on the following areas of interventions to complete the Rice Mill at Imota; Establishment of the Lagos Agriprenuership Program at Avia- Igborosun, Badagry to train 400 youths in various Agricultural Enterprises; hosting of the 2020 Lagos Sea Food Festival at Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos; empowerment of youths and women in the various Agricultural Value chain; Training of 100 Students and Teachers during the Summer School training since inception at Agric. YES, Araga.

Other intervention include , empowerment of 32 Fishermen Cooperative Societies as part of the Artisanal Fishing Inputs Service Delivery Project thus creating additional 1,600 new jobs ; Empowerment of 1,172 Women and Youths empowered in value chains of Rice, Poultry and Aquaculture through the APPEALS project.

Aware of the importance of good inputs like good seedlings, the government empowered 160 citizens with 30 loaves of Eko Coconut bread towards the promotion of Coconut inclusion in bread to improve the dietary needs of Lagosians.

It also conducted capacity building, training for 90 youths on the use of Coconut by products for arts and crafts etc.

One radical departure from steps taken by the present administration led by Governor Sanwo-Olu from the previous administration is the resolve to teach the farmers what is current , modern implements and how to apply modern methods in doing things.

Thus it was not surprising when the state government said recently that it has employed additional twenty five veterinary doctors in the state in furtherance of the reforms embarked upon in the red meat value chain.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu while commissioning a new semi mechanized abattoir in Bariga, Lagos explained that the gesture would boost the required personnel to drive the reforms of the red meat value chain in the state.

“We have also just given the Ministry of Agriculture the necessary approval to employ 25 additional veterinary doctors in the state so that we can have all of the complete skills that are required for this industry. Not only are we doing it for ourselves, we are doing it for the future; for the generation that is coming behind us,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the new semi mechanized abattoir was a clear testimonial for other businesses to see and to learn from especially as it was in accordance with the state government’s ATM reform agenda in the red meat value chain where A stands for Abattoir, T for Transportation and M for Marketing.

The Governor noted that the State consumes well over 50 per cent of the total animal production in the country and as such the need for the safety and quality of the value chain cannot be over emphasized.

He added that the state government owns eleven of the 16 abattoirs in the state hence there was the need for more private sector participation in the value chain in order to drive the state government’s roadmap in the Agriculture sector as it relates to making Lagos a 21st century economy.

Sanwo-Olu recalled that the story of the new semi mechanized abattoir was the story of a seemingly peasantry industry that has now been transformed to an elite one which shows the future the state government wants for the state.

“Lagos consumes well over 50 per cent of the total animal production in the country. If we’re consuming over 1.8 million cattle and about 1.6 million sheep and goats, it means that we can indeed create a big ecosystem; a big controlled, managed, clean industry in our red meat value chain.

“We are not just stopping at that, we’re ensuring that all of the plans that we have, all of the plans have been rolled out by the Ministry of Agriculture using a big one at Oko-Oba as an example, that we will continue to remain a place where all of us can be truly proud of,” the Governor noted.

Elated by the feat, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) noted that new semi-mechanized abattoir would provide no fewer than 800 direct and indirect jobs in the community adding that with a facility like that employment would be created for butchers, veterinary doctors, cleaners, and many others.

He disclosed that that abattoir which was facilitated by a concessionaire, Lion Unisco was of international standard and would do well to further aid the Lagos State Government’s reform of the red meat value chain.

“This is indeed a simple but profound facility and from what I’ve heard, about 800 people will directly benefit from this Abattoir.

“We have had some discussions and there will be a cold storage and value chain meat processing machine coming in, because hopefully you will begin to see sausages, hamburgers and all of that as the next phase of investment.

“This is an SME and it will expand. These are really what drive societies all over the world, small medium family businesses.

“It is important because if every member of the community has small businesses and begins to employ one person each, the problem of unemployment in the country will become something of the past,” the Minister said.

According to Fashola, facilities such as the semi-mechanized abattoir in Ilaje, Bariga would not only drive businesses into the area, it would improve the standard of living of the residents as well as bring infrastructural development in the area.

For the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya the semi mechanized abattoir would be able to slaughter 100 to 150 cattle per day and about 80 to 120 sheep and goats.

She noted that population explosion has brought the need to have more abattoirs to the fore beside the largest abattoir in the state at Oko-Oba to cater for the red meat needs of the teeming population.

“Lagos is the largest market for cattle in Sub Saharan Africa. We receive over 1.8 million herds of cattle and over 1.9 to 2 million herds of sheep and goats on an annual basis.

“What this translates into is that Lagos being the market for such a large group or for such a large sector, Lagos has to make reforms possible such that we have private sector investment in this space.

“Which is why the Lagos State Ministry under the leadership of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu partnered with the likes of Alhaji Olayiwola Niniola to ensure that we start to have semi and fully mechanized abattoirs in the state,” Olusanya asserted.