As Lagosians move closer to the 2023 general elections, there had been palpable fear in the air whether the incumbent Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will get the nod of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making organ of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for a second term in office.

The belief was that after the case of his predecessor in office Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode that was denied second term ticket, the GAC had concluded that no other governor would be allowed two terms in office in Lagos State irrespective of the governor’s performances in office because they have so many tested and trusted egg heads, technocrats in their kitty on queue waiting to be governor of the state.

But the recent endorsement of the governor by the GAC has rubbished those insinuations. Put in proper perspective, Governor Sanwo-Olu‘s instant acceptance by various blocs within the Lagos political circles in a complex , metropolitan state with many political tendencies and highly enlightened electorate has always been profound.

It would recalled that in 2019 few days to the primary election that gave the mandate to him, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in a speech said, ‘’ I am encouraged by the emergence of a candidate who has served the state in senior positions in my administration, the Fashola administration and even in the current one .

‘’While possessing a wealth of experience and exposure, he is a young man endowed with superlative vision and commitment. Most importantly , he understands the importance of the blueprint for development .He esteems it as a reliable and well –conceived vehicle for the future development of the state. He also knows the value of reaching out and working with others in order to maximize development and provide people with the best leadership possible. With people like him at the helm, the state will write the proper history for itself.

In the same vein, former Governor of the state, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) in passing his vote of confidence said, ‘’ I am in a vantage position to tell Lagosians about the readiness of Babajide Sanwo-Olu to govern our state . He served under me as a commissioner and I can attest to his competence . He is a man with a Midas touch and has a national outlook. He delivered on the task given to him and I have no doubt he will deliver if he is charged. He positioned to lead and he is ever ready to lead.’’

Aware of intrinsic confidence reposed in him by the powers that be in the state, on assumption of office the governor with his hands firmly on the plough he imbibed the spirit of continuity, dusted the state’s development blueprint and worked very hard to tackle poverty, ignorance and social decadence in the state.

He developed an impeccable working relation with his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, a tech guru and Lagosains have since agreed that the state is in safe hands.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has succeeded in showing capacity and demonstrated his ability to provide leadership at troubled times, especially as incident Commander of the highly dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, where Lagos was the epicentre and during the EndSARS protest.

If everyone is surprised, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho who extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, especially in the fight against the Covid-19 global pandemic is not.

The commissioner attributed the resultant progress made in the fight against Covid-19 to the enigmatic qualities of the workaholic governor.

He noted that the governor had been proactive even before the first case was announced in Nigeria on February, 27, 2020.

“As far back as December when the global pandemic broke out in China, the commissioner for health had alerted the state executive of the impending danger of the pandemic. The governor swiftly responded and hit the ground running. He knew Lagos was going to play a major role in the eventual battle against the pandemic considering the fact that 70% of international travelers coming to Nigeria enter through the mega city. When the first confirmed coronavirus case in Nigeria was announced on February 27, Governor Sanwo-Olu led from the frontline and has been up to the task in managing the pandemic.

“The governor, apart from taking right decisions as incident commander, also ensured that other sectors in the state did not suffer as he steered the ship of the state successfully during moments of crisis.”

The commissioner stated that the governor had been well prepared for his present position having served in different capacities as a commissioner and head of a government agency. He noted that the previous experiences garnered at serving the state in different capacities was the tonic needed to excel.

“His Excellency (Governor Sanwoolu) is so amazing. He is confident, energetic and visionary. How he manages to keep track of all the activities around him during this period of pandemic still baffles us. He listens to medical experts and reels out facts and figures like a medical doctor. He is a hands-on manager who is actively involved even when he assigns responsibilities,” the commissioner noted.

Many analysts have commended the Lagos State government in showing responsibility and leadership amid the Covid-19. The veteran journalist turned public administrator believes other states in Nigeria should be humble enough to reach out to Lagos or any other state achieving novel feats. He believes every state should learn and copy great feats.

Overtime, Lagos State government under his watch has completed more than 1,097 school projects covering 970 schools across the state, just as it has also ensured the upgrade and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools and the furnishing of Primary Schools with 87,000 dual composite unit of chairs and desks in two years.

In transportation sector Rehabilitation of major arterial roads: These are roads that carry huge vehicular traffic, connecting several communities. He made significant progress on these roads, which include Lekki-Epe Express Road from Eleko Junction to Epe T-junction, the Lagos Badagry Expressway, and Ikorodu Road from Mile 12 to Ojota to the Independence Tunnel, among others.

In the area of Urban regeneration programmes, he has revamped the road infrastructure within communities and neighbourhoods across Lagos State. He has commenced the first phase with select roads in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Ikeja and Kosofe, like Thompson Road, Milverton Road, Lateef Jakande Road (all in Ikoyi), Adeola Hopewell, Idowu Taylor, Adeyemo Alakija, Afribank Street (in Victoria Island), and Sobo Arobiodu, Oba Dosunmu, Oduduwa Way and Oduduwa Crescent in Ikeja. Others include Demurin, Agidi and Church Street in Kosofe, MBA Cardoso Road in Ajeromi Ifelodun and St. Finbarr’s Road in Somolu and Kosofe LGAs, among many others.

In his administration’s quest to provide decent yet affordable accommodation to the people of Lagos State, his administration is working in close partnership with the private sector and has delivered a total of 3,526 housing units across the State, including 144 units at Agbowa, 72 units at Gbagada, 144 units at Omole/Magodo, 1,188 units at Sangotedo, 270 units at Egan-Igando, 36 units at LASU Ojo Campus, 480 units at Ibeshe, 420 units at Ajara, 112 units at Itamarun and 660 units at Odo-Onosa.

In the healthcare sector, his approach to improving accessibility and quality is built around the rehabilitation and expansion of infrastructure, and affordability is being driven by our Lagos State Health Management Agency’s (LASHMA) “Ilera Eko” program, which is our healthcare insurance scheme.

In the area of health care infrastructure, the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has completed or significantly progressed in the construction and rehabilitation of several hospitals. Notable ones include the New General Hospital, Ojo, the rehabilitation of the General Hospitals in Ebute Metta, Isolo, Harvey Road and Lagos Island, and the facility upgrade of the Mainland Hospital, which has been the hub for managing COVID-19 cases

On why the GAC endorsed him, the Secretary of council, Alhaji Mutiu Are said that the commendable performance of the state Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was responsible for his endorsement for a second term in office.

Are affirmed that Governor Sanwo-olu’s administration has impacted positively on the people of the state.

“The people of the state are positively feeling the impact of his administration and his achievements are obvious and physically visible for people to see,” the GAC scribe explained.

Are also described Governor Sanwo-Olu as a good team player who is not only popular among the political class but also enjoying huge acceptance from the populace.

“He has been able to endear himself to the political class while also building a solid and huge acceptance with the general public,” he said.

He lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for making the party proud through his performance in office which has made the people revive their love for the party.

“He has done well and he has proven to be a good disciple of our great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are proud of him and the party is also happy with him,” Are said.

Commending the Council for the decision, leader of the NGO, Barr. Eyitope Success-Adekunle, expressed satisfaction of her organisation, saying, the step taken by the Council was a right one towards the right direction because it was in line with the thoughts of the overwhelming population of the people of the state.

According to the woman activist, it would have been a great disservice to the generality of the good people of Lagos State and to the Governor himself if the GAC’s decision should have been otherwise, hailing the body for its thoughtfulness and sound decision made at the appropriate time.

The woman lawyer cum activist was of the conviction that, “the declaration of endorsement for the governor’s second term in office will go a long way in putting the minds of a lot of residents at rest,” confessing that, the people have been waiting anxiously for that good news and now that it has finally come, the governor would also be able to concentrate more know full well that the first hurdle has been crossed.

She tasked all the groups and organizations yearning for more good governance post 2023 as represented by Sanwo-Olu to prepare the ground well for the governor’s formal declaration they have been waiting for, reminding that, “it is not over until it is over properly.”